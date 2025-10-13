Parker Little, Matt Lucas, Kylie Cantrall, Leah Purcell, David Wenham join ‘Zac Power’ voice cast

Young Australian actor Parker Little will voice teenage spy Zac Power in a new animated feature that will also have voice contributions from Matt Lucas, Kylie Cantrall, Leah Purcell, and David Wenham.

A collaboration between Flying Bark Productions and Cheeky Little Media, in association with Pixel Zoo Animation Studios, the story follows Zac as he strives to maintain his position as the top teenage spy at GIB after the arrival of a new rival agent. The voice cast also includes Tanya Hennessy and Ed Oxenbould.

The film is based on the H.I Larry’s 25-book series of the same name, published by Hardie Grant Publishing, which has sold more than 3.5 million books in Australia and New Zealand and has been published in 14 countries.

Fin Edquist, Lawrence Leung, Erica Harrison and John Armstrong wrote the screenplay, while Alexs Stadermann and David Webster are directing. The producing team consists of Flying Bark Productions’ Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale, and Leah James, and Cheeky Little Media’s Patrick Egerton and Celine Goetz.

The creative team also includes animation director Les Turner, art director Josh Reh, VFX supervisor Anders Thönell, CG Supervisor Natalia Gubareva, and editor Jonathan Tappin.

Screen Australia is providing major production investment, in association with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand, and Studio 100 Film managing international sales. Screen NSW and Screen Queensland are supporting post, digital and visual effects.

The film is currently in pre-production, with animation officially beginning next year in Sydney at the studios of Flying Bark Productions and Cheeky Little Media and in Brisbane at Pixel Zoo Animation Studios.

Little said the character had been in his life for as long as he could remember.

“My friends and I could never get enough of his adventures as we navigated junior school,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this character to life for a new generation, and hopefully inspire more kids to pick up the books.”

For Purcell, the project represented an exciting first.

“Knowing the books through my grandsons made it even more enjoyable to bring this adventurous story to life,” she said.

Wenham, who is set to voice Agent Papercut, said there were clear reasons why he loved working on animated projects.

“Voicing animation is one of the greatest pleasures of being an actor,” he said.

“The shackles are off, and the only limits to a character’s creation are the actor’s imagination. It is one area of performing arts where it’s best to cut loose and be as silly or ridiculous as possible. I find voicing animation liberating and creatively extremely rewarding.”

The film will be released in the first quarter of 2027.

*Updated