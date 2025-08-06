‘Pasa Faho’ (Trailer)

Writer-director Kali Oji’s feature debut Pasa Faho has already sold out all screenings for this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival, where it is making its world premiere.

A portrait of African-Australian life, the Melbourne-shot film follows Azubuike (Okey Bakassi), a charming shoe salesman who is just making ends meet. When his 12 year old son, Obinna (Tyson Palmer), moves across the country to live with him, the estranged pair struggle to find stability in an already turbulent time. With the news that Azubuike’s shop is to be sold to developers, the two must find answers or risk more than just losing the shoe shop.

Pasa Faho was developed and greenlit through VicScreen’s Originate Features initiative, produced by Mimo Mukii and Ivy Mutuku, with executive producers Robert Connolly, Liz Kearney, Kate Laurie, Loani Arman, and Edward Rickards. It has also been supported by Screen Australia, the MIFF Premiere FUnd, North South East West, Arenamedia and SBS.

The core creative team includes cinematographer Gabriel Francis, composer Nicholas Todarello, editor Mark Atkin, production designer Irany Turral, costume designer Ntombi Moyo and hair and makeup designer Banan Mahmoud.

Pasa Faho has also been selected for CinefestOz and the Darwin International Film Festival.