Pass the Vegemite: John deCaux’s SA-filmed ‘Dropbear’ ready to be set loose with ITN Studios

They are the mythical koala-like marsupials known for striking fear into the hearts of wide-eyed tourists and school camps alike.

Now, drop bears are the subject of a new survival horror comedy that has wrapped in South Australia.

Written, directed, and produced by John deCaux, Dropbear follows a group of unsuspecting US tourists that up for a low-budget Aussie outback tour run by a pair of incompetent grifters.

But when their fake “dropbear attack” stunt goes horribly wrong, they stumble into the hunting grounds of a real, flesh-hungry koala king and his rabid army of chlamydia-rage-fueled dropbears. What starts as a ridiculous scam turns into a blood-drenched battle for survival against tree-dwelling, eucalyptus-addicted nightmare creatures.

The cast includes Conner Pullinger, Jessica Burgess, Adam Ovadia, Caymond, Kieren McNamara, Lucas Andrews, and Yoz Mensch as the Koala King.

Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland are EPs on the Six Foot Four Productions project, working with associate producer Jackson Johns, production designer Shannyn McKay, editor James Gleeson, and composer Bill Palmer.

Shooting took place over eight days in April on a budget of less than $100,000, with production split between Star Avenue Studios just outside of Adelaide and locations around Mount Barker.

Dropbear is the first in a three‑picture deal between Six Foot Four Productions and genre production and distribution company ITN Studios, known for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and upcoming British horror Bambi: The Reckoning.

‘Dropbear’ was filmed over eight days in April.

Having delivered the finished film to ITN this week, deCaux is in early development for the follow-up to Dropbear, with principal photography expected to begin later this year.

He said making a film that turned the drop bear joke on its head and then ripped it to pieces was irresistible.

“Every Aussie has, at some point, enjoyed telling a tourist that to survive, they’ll have to smear Vegemite behind their ears so the ‘drop bears’ won’t smell them.

Working alongside production company Six Foot Four Productions and Star Avenue Studios in the production pipeline were Equip‑it Gear, Pulsar Post, and Australis FX.

A City of Port Adelaide Enfield Arts & Culture Grant covered a significant share of the film’s VFX budget, enabling Australis FX to bring on local artists who completed over 365 shots.

Johns said the blend of emerging and experienced practitioners on set offered a unique opportunity.

“Usually, you’d cut your teeth on shorts for years before a studio feature is even on the horizon,” he said.

“Dropbear gave me my first U.S. producing credit straight out of uni, and many of us have already moved onto other paid projects.”

A release date for the film is still to be determined.