‘Path to Paris’ (Trailer)

Web series Path to Paris, from Brisbane-based Simply Stories Docs, follows the journeys of three young Australian athletes as they make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 16-episode series, backed by Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and The Post Lounge, captures their training, competition and personal reflections, and spearheads important conversations ahead Brisbane 2032.

The featured athletes include:

Jeff Dunne, representing Australia in breakdancing as it makes its Olympic debut,

Eithen Leard, one of the youngest players on Australia’s legendary wheelchair basketball team,

Marissa Williamson Pohlman, a boxer who has overcome a challenging upbringing through her sport.

Jake Holroyd and Jaden Bowen produced the series, while Sam Price executive produced. Directors included Holroyd, Stephanie Dower and Merryn Trescott.

Animation and graphic design were by 21-19, with post-production handled by The Post Lounge.

Path to Paris is releasing across this month on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.