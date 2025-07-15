Patricia Alner appointed chair of Screen Queensland board

Patricia Alner has been appointed chair of the Screen Queensland board, following the retirement of Roslyn Atkinson.

Alner previously served as chair of Screen Queensland’s Audit and Risk Committee and is the current director of strategy and planning for Bond University.

She is one of four new appointments to the board alongside former Queensland Performing Arts Centre chief executive John Kotzas, special counsel at legal firm Suthers Taylor, Venesa Gleeson, and hospitality consultant and former general manager of RACV Resorts Queensland properties, John Morris.

They join continuing Screen Queensland Board members Lynne Benzie, Professor Scott Harrison, Cathy Hunt, and Carla McGrath.

It comes as the state government commits $75.8 million to the arts as part of its 2025/26 Budget, including $42 million for the screen sector.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said Screen Queensland’s new board appointments brought renewed energy, vision, and broad expertise spanning the arts, cultural, tourism, and corporate sectors.

“Queensland’s reputation as a screen hub continues to grow and I have full confidence our new board has the vision and expertise to put us on the map as a global production powerhouse,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ms Alner to the role of chair, and Ms Gleeson, Mr Kotzas, and Mr Morris as new directors, who will collectively bring their real-world experience to the Screen Queensland Board.

“With their diverse backgrounds and strong leadership credentials, I’m confident Screen Queensland will continue to drive our State’s screen and games industries forward, creating jobs for Queenslanders and sharing our stories with the world.

“I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to retiring board chair, The Hon Roslyn Atkinson, and retiring directors Aaron Fa’Aoso, Dylan Miklashek, and Kylee Ratz for their leadership and significant contributions.”