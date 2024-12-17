Paul Clarke boards Beyond as writer, director and executive producer

Filmmaker and producer Paul Clarke has joined independent production company Beyond as a writer, director, and executive producer.

Clarke has previously collaborated with Beyond on titles such as Whitlam: The Power and The Passion, Blood and Thunder, John Farnham: Finding The Voice, and this year’s Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, which opened the 2024 Sydney Film Festival.

He is also known for his work as a music entertainment producer on programs such as Recovery, Spicks and Specks, Long Way To The Top, Mardi Gras, and Eurovision.

Clarke’s first project for Beyond will be managing the 20-camera event coverage of Cold Chisel – The Big 5-0 50th Anniversary Concert for the Seven Network.

In a statement, he expressed his excitement at becoming part of “such a great company”.

“Beyond has created first-class stories about Australian music and our cultural place in time,” he said.

“I truly respect that and the people who work there.”

Beyond’s managing director Mikael Borglund, whom Clarke will report to in his new role, was pleased to be able to continue Beyond’s relationship with the filmmaker.

“Over the course of his career to date, Paul has produced Australia’s literal anthology of music and popular culture entertainment for screen,” he said.

“We have partnered on many of those titles, and I look forward to continuing that collaboration in the years to come.”