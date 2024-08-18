Peacock series ‘All Her Fault’ to film in Melbourne with Sarah Snook

After voicing protagonist Grace Puddle in Adam Elliot’s feature animation Memoir of a Snail, Sarah Snook is set to headline another Docklands-based production, with the Emmy and Golden Globe winner confirmed to star in and executive produce new suburban thriller series All Her Fault.

Based on Andrea Mara’s 2021 novel of the same name, the Peacock series picks up with Marissa Irvine (Snook) arriving at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son, Milo, from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognises. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.

Joining Snook in the cast are Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Abby Elliott, Sophie Lillis, and Michael Peña.

Megan Gallagher serves as writer and creator, while executive producing alongside Carnival Films’ Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens, as well as Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. Terry Gould is producing with Mara an associate producer. Minkie Spiro, also an executive producer, will direct the first episode, among others.

Snook said she was excited about working with Australian crews on the 8 x 1-hour series.

“The industry we have here, across all departments of cast and crew, is world-class,” she said.

“There’s always a can-do attitude, and I’m particularly impressed with the sustainability efforts our team on All Her Fault are making; showing we can lower our environmental impact without compromising quality.”

The Carnival Films production was lured to Victoria through the Victorian Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive with the expectation it would create 2,000 job opportunities for Victorian screen industry workers, including 510 crew and five placements for emerging screen practitioners. According to VicScreen, the production will also support 435 local businesses and inject over $70 million into the Victorian economy.

Filming will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne and on location across the city.

Spiro, who was in Melbourne last month for the inaugural Future Vision summit, described the Victorian capital as an “incredibly film-friendly city brimming with amazing locations and immensely talented crew”.

“It is an absolute honour to be directing All Her Fault starring Sarah Snook, in Melbourne with Carnival Films, and our on-the-ground team at Matchbox, alongside our studio partners at Universal International Studios,” she said.

Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios a division of Universal Studio Group.