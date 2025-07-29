‘Penny Lane is Dead’, ‘The Colleano Heart’, ‘Edge of Life’ among first titles unveiled for Adelaide Film Festival

Adelaide Film Festival has announced the first six titles in its 2025 lineup, five of which are helmed by Australian women.

Among them are two feature documentaries set to make their world premieres: Pauline Clague’s The Colleano Heart and Edge of Life, the latest work from filmmaker and artist Lynette Wallworth.

The Adelaide-shot Penny Lane is Dead, an ’80s-set punk horror that forms Mia’Kate Russell’s directorial feature debut, will also screen at its hometown festival.

Other Australian projects making their way to AFF from the festival circuit include Maggie Miles and Trisha Morton-Thomas’ Journey Home, David Gulpilil, and Sophie Somerville’s debut Fwends, which won Berlinale Forum’s Caligari Film Prize.

From overseas is this year’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winner, Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident.

The Colleano Heart, Edge of Life and Penny Lane is Dead were each supported into production by the festival’s investment fund, whose legacy also includes films such as Talk To Me, Hotel Mumbai, 52 Tuesdays, Tracks, Snowtown, Samson and Delilah and Ten Canoes.

Adelaide Film Festival CEO and creative director Mat Kesting said the year was already shaping up to be a stellar one.

“We are immensely proud to be showcasing the work of so many fine Australian women directors,” he said.

“The program will be entertaining, thought provoking and audacious. Cinema is where we can commune and contemplate the world and we can’t wait to welcome audiences at AFF in October.”

Penny Lane is Dead follows three best friends’ celebration at a beach house that turns into a blood-soaked fight for survival when a prank goes horribly wrong. It forms the first project from Sanctuary Pictures, the newly-launched production arm of Umbrella, who produced alongside Buffalo Media and in association with Cyan Films. The cast includes Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn, Bailey Spalding, Alex Jensen, Tahlee Fereday and Ben O’Toole alongside Steve Le Marquand and Fletcher Humphrys.

‘Edge of Life’.

Shot across Australia and the Brazilian Amazon, Wallworth wrote and directed Edge of Life, working alongisde writer Chief Tashka Yawanawa and producer Jo-anne McGowan of Stranger Than Fiction Films. The film is an exploration of death, following two doctors in Melbourne using psilocybin to ease the anguish of patients at end of life, and how these treatments connect with ancient traditions from the world’s oldest cultures.

The First Nations Colleano circus family, whose matriarch outmanoeuvred 1900s oppression and racism to rise to the highest echelons of international circus stardom, form the subject of Clague’s The Colleano Heart, produced by Kate Pappas. Generations later, the American-born octogenarian Molly O’Donnell meets Deb Hescott, an Australian family historian with a DNA connection to Molly’s Colleano line. They build a bridge across the oceans on a quest to reclaim identity, connect to ancestors and unearth family secrets.

From Savage Films and Brindle Films, Journey Home, David Gulpilil is a portrait of the Australian screen legend through the eyes of his community. It follows his family’s struggles against huge logistical challenges to fulfill his final wish – to bury him on his Homeland, more than 4,500 kilometres away. Morton-Thomas and Miles produced the doc with Rachel Clements, Gulpilil’s eldest son Jida Gulpilil and eldest grandson Lloyd Garrawurra.

Fwends, a buddy comedy, follows old friends, Jessie (Melissa Gan) and Em (Emmanuelle Mattana), as they reconnect over a weekend in Melbourne. Somerville wrote the script with the lead actors, and leant into improvisation on set, while Carter Looker and Sarah Hegge-Taylor produced.

Adelaide Film Festival will run October 15 – 26, with the full program to drop September 9. Tickets are on sale now.