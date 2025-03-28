‘People want local stories, and we want to screen them’: EVT CEO Jane Hastings

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jane Hastings, the chief executive officer of Event Cinemas parent EVT, is often asked what she thinks will be the answer to box office recovery in the post-COVID, post-strikes era. Her answer: A supply of films customers want to see.

Her view is backed up by recent research from the Global Cinema Federation (GCF), an organisation that she also chairs.

The GCF survey of 68,000 people across 15 markets, including both Australia and New Zealand, conducted using cinema customer databases, found the primary obstacle to glob...