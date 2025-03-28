EVT CEO and GCF chair Jane Hastings.

‘People want local stories, and we want to screen them’: EVT CEO Jane Hastings

·
Box OfficeBusinessExhibitionFilm
·

Jane Hastings, the chief executive officer of Event Cinemas parent EVT, is often asked what she thinks will be the answer to box office recovery in the post-COVID, post-strikes era. Her answer: A supply of films customers want to see.

Her view is backed up by recent research from the Global Cinema Federation (GCF), an organisation that she also chairs.

The GCF survey of 68,000 people across 15 markets, including both Australia and New Zealand, conducted using cinema customer databases, found the primary obstacle to glob...