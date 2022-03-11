Can the traumatised survivors of a bushfire-ravaged coastal community seize control of their own destiny, overcome their differences, and save their town from dying? People’s Republic of Mallacoota, a 6 x 30 minute character-led observational documentary series, chronicles what happens when the citizens of a divided, disenfranchised and bushfire-ravaged Australian community roll up their sleeves, take charge of their own future, and seek to rebuild their town.

People’s Republic of Mallacoota is a Renegade Films production for the ABC. Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria. The producers are Joe Connor, Lucy Maclaren, and Ken Connor, and director Tony Jackson. Joe Connor and Ken Connor are also executive producers.

The series premieres on ABC TV and ABC iview April 5, 8pm.