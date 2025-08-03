Peter Berg’s Netflix drama ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ touches down in Queensland with Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård

Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis are preparing to pull on their cleats and hit the field in Queensland this month for Netflix drama The Mosquito Bowl.

Adapted by director Peter Berg from Buzz Bissinger’s best-selling book, The Mosquito Bowl tells the true story of four of America’s top college football stars who enlist in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The film follows their journey as they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, culminating in a legendary football game featuring some of the era’s greatest players—a game that, for many, would be their last.

The film was lured to the Sunshine State via the Federal Government’s Location Offset and the state government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, along with the City of Gold Coast. The Queensland Government estimates the production will employ 515 cast and crew and inject $80 million into the local economy.

Berg is producing for Film 44, alongside Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment and Alex Gayner, and wrote the script with Mark L. Smith. Ezra Emanuel serves as executive producer.

It’s the latest project from a creative partnership between Film 44 and Netflix, a collaboration also responsible for the western thriller series American Primeval.

Berg described Queensland’s landscapes as “cinematic gold”.

“I’m thrilled to be in Queensland filming The Mosquito Bowl with some of the best crews in the world.

“So far, I’ve crossed paths with two kangaroos and a couple of pythons, and I’m seriously considering casting them. Huge thanks to Screen Queensland for their incredible support in helping make this production possible.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said that Queensland’s locations were ideal for The Mosquito Bowl.

“Queensland’s screen ecosystem delivers consistently, and our reputation for realising a director’s vision is second to none,” she said.

“We are proud to support a strong pipeline of projects for our local screen practitioners working in production and post-production. Importantly, they also create the opportunity to build the sector’s next generation, who gain experience on large scale productions through training initiatives such as our Attachment Program.”

Netflix APAC production policy director Debra Richards said the company was proud to bring another major title to the state.

“Thank you to Screen Queensland, and the Queensland and Federal Governments for their support in bringing The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg, to the Sunshine State,” she said.

It joins a string of other productions that have filmed in Queensland this year, Allen, Anaconda, Bear Country, FING!, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Posthumous, Runner, Spa Weekend, Two Years Later, and Voltron.