Peter Noble named AFTRS First Nations and outreach director

NITV general manager Peter Noble is set to join the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) as director for First Nations and outreach.

A Girramay and Bandjin man from North Queensland, Noble comes to AFTRS after nearly three years as general manager at the channel.

He brings over 25 years of media experience to the school, having worked for multiple brands and platforms, including The Walt Disney Company, Seven Network, Red Bull, and Network Ten.

In his new position, Noble will lead the First Nations and Outreach team to initiate and lead structured educational and training pathways for new, emerging, and seasoned practitioners across Australia from culturally and racially marginalised groups. Working with key industry and community stakeholders, the team supports AFTRS’ cultural remit to ensure the stories and voices we see and hear across the screen and broadcast industries represent Australians.

Noble said he was excited to share his experiences across commercial media with the institution.

“I am thrilled to join such a prestigious institution, renowned for its rich history in guiding, mentoring, and cultivating some of Australia’s finest media practitioners,” he said.

“As a proud Indigenous person, it is an honour to steward the First Nations and Outreach division.

I am energised by the recent appointment of Council Chair Rachel Perkins, and wish to thank [AFTRS CEO] Dr. Nell Greenwood and the entire executive team for welcoming me to the AFTRS community.”

Greenwood expected Noble to bring “exceptional experience, great warmth, and professional ethos” in building upon the work the First Nations and Outreach team has accomplished.

“The school is committed to embedding First Nations values within AFTRS through co-design, co-determination, and collaboration, and we look forward to adding Peter’s leadership to this vital work.”

Noble will commence at AFTRS in late August.