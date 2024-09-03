Peter Weir’s advice for new filmmakers: “A piece of paper is – even now – much better than a camera”

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Famed Australian writer-director Peter Weir says budding filmmakers should focus on exercising their imagination and write more rather than get caught up in the technical facets of the craft.

“A piece of paper is – even now – much better than a camera. Start writing ideas down,” he said in a masterclass after receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st Venice International Film Fe...