Peter Weir.

Peter Weir’s advice for new filmmakers: “A piece of paper is – even now – much better than a camera”

Film
Famed Australian writer-director Peter Weir says budding filmmakers should focus on exercising their imagination and write more rather than get caught up in the technical facets of the craft.

“A piece of paper is – even now – much better than a camera. Start writing ideas down,” he said in a masterclass after receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st Venice International Film Fe...