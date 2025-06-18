Philippa Northeast, Christopher Chung headline Netflix’s ‘My Brilliant Career’

Philippa Northeast and Christopher Chung are a new generation’s Sybylla and Harry, with Netflix and Jungle Entertainment in production on a series adaptation of My Brilliant Career in South Australia.

The period drama, based on the 1901 novel by Miles Franklin, is shooting at Adelaide Studios and various locations across the state.

It s expected to inject $17 million into the SA economy – the highest spend of any TV series made in the state.

The cast also includes Anna Chancellor as Mrs Bossier, Genevieve O’Reilly as Helen, Kate Mulvany as Augusta, Jake Dunn as Frank, Alexander England as Julius, Sherry-Lee Watson as Nell and Miah Madden as Betty.

The adaptation is written and developed by Liz Doran, who executive produces with Jungle’s Chloe Rickard and set-up director Alyssa McClelland, who will shoot episodes 1-3. Anne Renton will then shoot episodes 4-6, for which she is also co-producer. Jetty Films’ Paul Ranford is producing, with co-executive producer Courtney Wise and associate producer Sharri Sebbens.

Doran penned the scripts with Sarinah Masukor and Rachael Turk.

Philippa Northeast, Christopher Chung.

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible creatives on this reimagining of Miles Franklin’s rollicking tale of a young woman’s quest to determine her own life,” said Doran.

Netflix vice president content APAC (ex-India) said My Brilliant Career was a “timeless Australian story with themes as relevant today as when it was originally published.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with some of Australia’s best creatives and talent to bring this story to a whole new generation on Netflix, and with its stunning locations, there’s no better home for this production than South Australia.”

In adapting My Brilliant Career, the team are working on hallowed ground, with Gillian Armstrong’s 1979 adaptation of Franklin’s novel a seminal Australian film that launched the careers of Judy Davis and Sam Neill. The now classic was notably the first Australian film to be directed by a woman in 46 years, with Armstrong the first woman to win an AFI (now AACTA) Award for Best Direction.

Casting for the Netflix adaptation was by Nikki Barrett and the UK’s Nathan Toth. Felicity Abbott is the production designer, while Kieren Fowler is the set-up cinematographer and Marden Dean block two cinematographer. Marriot Kerr is the costume designer and Zeljka Stanin is the hair and makeup designer.

My Brilliant Career is expected to create around 450 South Australian jobs across key creatives, crew and extras, and engage 260 South Australian small businesses.

Netflix has also partnered with the South Australian Film Corporation on an attachments initiative, with four training roles to work on the project: production design assistant, costume assistant, costume maker/machinist attachment and safety attachment.