‘Pike River’ (Trailer)

Directed by Rob Sarkies, Pike River tells the true story of Anna Osborne (Melanie Lynskey) and Sonya Rockhouse (Robyn Malcolm), two women who lost their loved ones in the disaster and became leading voices in the families’ long fight for truth and accountability.

Filming took place on location in Greymouth, Wellington, and Auckland, with Pike River families closely involved in the production from its inception and Rockhouse and Osborne endorsing the project. Support also came from the Families Committee and the Families Reference Group.

Written by Fiona Samuel, Pike River was produced by Vicky Pope and Timothy White with Lynskey and Malcolm executive producing alongside Paul Wiegard, Paul Gough, James Dean, Jennifer Sutton, Doug Gold, William Watson, Ella Field, Elizabeth Williams, and Rob Sarkies.

Madman will distribute theatrically in New Zealand and Australia, with Capture Entertainment handling international sales. The film was made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Signature Entertainment, Park Road Post Production, Fulcrum Media Finance, Madman, and Nude Run.

The film will have its world premiere at the State Theatre on June 7 as part of this year’s Sydney Film Festival. The New Zealand premiere is set to be held in Māwhera Greymouth in October, honouring the community at the heart of the story.