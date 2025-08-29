Pirate Size Productions awarded $20,000 ACCS Exclusive Content Pitch Prize for ‘Anna Antarctica’

Victoria’s Pirate Size Productions has won the $20,000 Exclusive Content Pitch Prize at this year’s Australian Children’s Content Summit (ACCS) for early childhood project Anna Antarctica.

As per TV Tonight, the concept from Dan Nixon and Alyssa Smedley centres on the titular Anna and best friend Skip, living at a fictional Aurora station in Antarctica– the most advanced mobile scientific research facility in the world. It’s a hub for exploration and scientific research missions, and keen Anna is always looking for ways to get involved in the action and help out.

Pirate Size Productions is known for the 2020 animated series Pencil Pals and is also a producer on the upcoming Andrew the Big BIG Unicorn, announced at last year’s ACCS.

Anna Antarctica was one of 180 original ideas pitched as part of the exclusive content session, with a shortlist of 10 projects supporting early childhood development pitched directly to Minderoo Pictures at the summit.

SLR Productions CEO and ACCS founder Suzanne Ryan said the number of pitches this week demonstrated how successful the program had become.

“Having Minderoo Pictures allocate a $20,000 prize is an incredible opportunity for creators,” she said.

“Congratulations to Anna Antartica from Pirate Size Productions, whose winning pitch highlights exactly why ACCS is such a powerful platform for bold new children’s stories.”

As part of its inaugural sponsorship of the event, Minderoo Pictures also facilitated the appearance of acclaimed showrunner Karissa Valencia (Spirit Rangers) to share her expertise in climate storytelling for screens with attendees.

Executive director Malinda Wink said Anna Antarctica strongly aligned with Minderoo’s work on both early childhood development principles, ocean health, and climate action.

“We were all impressed by the quality of the projects that came through the content pitch call out, and we are excited to announce Anna Antarctica as the winner of our development prize,” she said.

“Thank you to all the teams for sharing their pitches with us, and congratulations to the Anna Antarctica team.”