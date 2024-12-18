PJ Pictures set to adapt ‘Five Bush Weddings’ for the big screen

PJ Pictures has acquired the rights to adapt Clare Fletcher’s romantic-comedy novel Five Bush Weddings into a feature film.

The movie, set in rural Australia, explores the essence of love, family and community through the lens of weddings. Pippy Pomeranz from PJ Pictures will make her feature film debut as writer and director.

“When I first read Clare Fletcher’s novel, I knew I had to be the one to make this film,” Pomeranz said. “It’s a love letter to Australian rural communities and how weddings bring them together. It’s about family, friendships, and realizing that sometimes best mates can become lovers… if the timing is right.”

Josh Pomeranz, Laura Rister, and Lauren Miller will serve as executive producers.

Clare Fletcher has also written another rom-com novel, Love Match, released by Penguin Random House in 2023, and she co-hosts the popular podcast, That Rom Com Pod, alongside fellow author Karina May.

PJ Pictures has previously produced films such as Long Story Short, Standing Up for Sunny, and 1%.

Five Bush Weddings is expected to release in Australian cinemas in 2026.