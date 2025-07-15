‘Playing Gracie Darling’ (Trailer)

Curio Pictures’ mystery thriller Playing Gracie Darling is set to land on Paramount+ Australia August 14.

Created and written by Miranda Nation and directed by Jonathan Brough, the series features an international cast led by New Zealand’s Morgana O’Reilly and the UK’s Dame Harriet Walter and Rudi Dharmalingam.

O’Reilly stars as Joni, whose best friend Gracie Darling vanished during a séance when they were 14. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried.

The Australian cast includes Celia Pacquola, Annie Maynard, Dan Spielman and Anne Tenney.

Playing Gracie Darling shot across NSW, including the Hawkesbury River region and the south coast.

Executive producers include Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner for Curio Pictures, Sophia Mogford for Paramount+, and series creator Nation. Laura Nagy is associate producer, with additional scripts from Anya Beyersdorf.

Production design was by Amy Baker, while the DOP was Martin McGrath.

Major production funding came from Screen Australia in association with Paramount+, with further financial support via Screen NSW’s Made In NSW Fund, who also backed the post, digital and visual effects.

International sales are handled by Sony Pictures Television.