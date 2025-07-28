‘Pointe’ (Trailer)

Dawn Jackson’s Pointe offer a portrait of acclaimed dancer and choreographer Floeur Alder — daughter of ballet luminaries Lucette Aldous and Alan Alder — as she confronts trauma, family legacy, and the redemptive power of dance.

At just 22 years old, on the cusp of an international ballet career, Alder was the victim of a random, near-fatal knife attack outside her Perth home. While her physical wounds eventually healed, the psychological scars ran deep — stirring painful memories and forcing a reckoning with her past, her future, and the shadows cast by her renowned parents.

The documentary traces her journey of recovery from PTSD as she turns to dance – not only to reclaim her body, but to rediscover her voice and identity. From choreographing Rare Earth alongside her ageing parents, to creating a raw and powerful new work in France inspired by Carmen, Alder uses movement to process grief, rage, and hope.

In a defining moment, she returns to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth, performing the emotionally charged piece born from her experience — receiving a standing ovation and stepping into her own legacy.

The film features appearances from Chrissie Parrott, David McAllister, Dame Monica Mason, Dame Gillian Lynne, Dame Margot Fonteyn, Rudolf Nureyev, and Robert Bestonso of the Paris Opera.

Jackson produced the documentary, which received support from Screenwest and Lotterywest through the inaugural Brian Beaton Award, and from Screen Australia via the Producer Equity Program. The majority of the film’s funding was secured through philanthropic donations, with additional support provided via the Australian Cultural Fund, including matched funding through the ACF Boost Program.

Pointe will premiere at CinefestOZ in Busselton on Sunday, August 31, with a Perth premiere at The Windsor Cinema on Thursday, September 11. Halo Films is distributing the documentary.