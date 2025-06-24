‘Porcelain War’ filmmakers headline Regionality Sunshine Coast as full line-up announced

The team behind the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Porcelain War will offer insights into their celebrated film at Mooloolaba next month as part of the Australian International Documentary Conference’s (AIDC) Regionality Sunshine Coast event.

Co-directors Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev will join Australian producer Camilla Mazzaferro on stage to discuss the artistic choices behind the project in a session titled Fragile and Everlasting: International Collaborations & Craft. Produced by local production company Songbird Studios in association with Imaginary Lane, Porcelain War follows three Ukrainian artists who choose to stay behind and fight amid Russia’s invasion of their home country. The film had its Australian premiere at last year’s Sydney Film Festival and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Academy Awards.

The one-day program also includes Factual Futures: Unlocking the Power and Potential of Online, in which Screen Australia head of documentary Richard Huddleston, Changer Studios co-founder Farhad Meher–Homji, writer and director Jo-Anne Brechin, and independent vertical producer Kate Boylan-Ascione will talk about new funding opportunities and pathways for direct-to-audience content. Screen Queensland’s Jesse McCart will moderate.

There is also Custodians of Change: First Nations Climate Storytelling, moderated by Screen Queensland’s Danielle Ah Boo, and featuring NITV’s Cieron Cody, Brown Cabs founder John Harve, producer Barbara Ibuai, and No Coincidence Media’s Yale MacGillivray; and interactive two-part session The Art Of Development: A Roadmap to Greenlight + Doc Hotline, where Patrick Abboud will moderate a panel comprising producers Dean Gibson, Veronica Fury, and Ivan O’Mahoney.

For filmmakers pitching a project or wanting to make new connections, Regionality Roundtable: Meet the Decision Makers will introduce the attending broadcasters, platforms, funds, and distributors. Madman Entertainment co-founder and CEO Paul Wiegard is also among the guests of this year’s event.

AIDC CEO / Creative Director Natasha Gadd said her organisation was pleased to be returning to the region.

“Following an incredible edition of Regionality Sunshine Coast in 2024, AIDC is thrilled to return to the region to present another stellar line-up of sessions, speakers and marketplace opportunities thanks to Screen Queensland and the support of Sunshine Coast Council,” he said.

“From crafting docs on the frontlines in Ukraine to creating First Nations climate films with impact, building audiences for online, and hot tips from industry creatives on the art of development, this is a not-to-be-missed event for the South East Queensland doc and factual sector.”

Regional Sunshine Coast takes place Monday, July 28, at Mantra Mooloolaba Beach, Mooloolaba, Queensland. Click here for more information.