The coolest short film festival in the tropics is back live after a three-year hiatus on October 14-15 but for those who can’t make the journey to Port Douglas can still experience the show from the comfort of their own couch.

The Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival will be available to watch for free from October 16-23 to ensure audiences around the world have the opportunity to watch some of the best short films from our own backyard and around the world by tuning into the Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival.

Legendary Aussie actor and Port Shorts Ambassador Stephen Curry will prove you can be in two places at once when he hosts both the live event and virtual festival showcasing a stunning selection of short films.

Curry said he’s excited to be dusting off his finest tropical shirt and thongs to host the live event for the first time since 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19 while continuing the success of the virtual film festival that grew out of necessity in 2020.

“There’s no better location for a short film festival than under the stars in Port Douglas with the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef,” Curry said.

“But for anyone who can’t make the event on October 14-15, they can still enjoy almost 50 short films to be showcased by tuning into the Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival.

“The Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival has been a huge success over the past two years as a way to connect filmmakers and audiences when people were stuck at home in lockdown but we realise not everyone can make it to the live event so we want them to still have the opportunity to enjoy the show.”

To get tickets to the live event visit www.portshorts.com or to register for the free Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival go to watch.portshorts.com.