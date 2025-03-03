Practical FX artists push for residuals on puppeteering and animatronic performances

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

NSW and Queensland visual effects firms are demanding residuals for bringing iconic on-screen characters to life, which would put them on par with other on-screen performers.

Creature NFX Workshop director Paul Trefry says practical FX artists are also performers, operating their creatures and puppets during scenes while taking instruction from the director and actors.

However, the MEAA doesn’t classify on-screen puppeteering as a performance eligible for residuals. In the USA, puppeteers are included among