Screen practitioners with disability have been selected for professional development opportunities across Netflix, Jungle Entertainment, Animal Logic, SBS, Fremantle, and Industrial Light & Magic as part of the state government’s Createability Internship Program.

Delivered through Create NSW and Screen NSW, in partnership with Accessible Arts and relevant organisations, the internships cover a variety of creative and technical areas in the screen and cultural sectors, including marketing, curating, production, front of house, arts administration, public programs, art department, camera and sound, writing, producing, animation and visual effects, and editing.

The successful interns are Lina Ali (SBS), Caitlyn Charlin (Industrial Light & Magic), Bonnie Curtis (Merrigong Theatre Company), Serena Hor (Animal Logic), Cameron Lee (Musica Viva), Tony Ling (Fremantle Media), Bedelia Lowrenčev (Performance Space), Jeremy Lowrenčev (Jungle Entertainment), Samantha Pinto (Sydney Opera House) and Jessica Trueman (Netflix).

Jungle Entertainment partner Chloe Rickard told IF the program was another opportunity for the company to collaborate with the very best creatives to champion their distinct vision.

“We are proud to be part of forging strong pathways into the screen sector for artists with a disability,” she said.

“And Jeremy Lowrenčev, who will be working with us, is just so talented.”

Create NSW executive director Chris Keely said the internships would create career pathways for successful interns across the cultural sector.

“I am proud to announce the ten interns for the 2021/22 Createability Internship Program, who will be given the opportunity to go forward and make meaningful contributions to their workplaces and play a part in reshaping the cultural landscape in NSW, Australia and beyond,” he said.

“This initiative is designed to bring value to both participants and their workplaces. Interns will gain valuable work experience with sector leaders, and host organisations will develop and grow their understanding of access and inclusion.

“The Createability Internship Program is a move in the right direction towards ensuring long-term and systemic barriers for people with disability are removed.”

Accessible Arts interim CEO, Liz Martin, said the organisation was delighted to partner with the NSW Government to deliver the Createability initiative.

“Accessible Arts is thrilled to partner with Create NSW on this initiative and to provide training to the interns and host organisations as they embark on their respective professional placements,” she said.