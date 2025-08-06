‘Prawn Curry Christmas’ named West Coast Visions recipient

Director Charmaine Murray and writer-producer Yasmin Kassim’s scripted feature Prawn Curry Christmas has been selected as the 2025 recipient of Screenwest’s West Coast Visions, securing $1.5 million in funding.

The 90-minute comedy, set to be filmed in Perth and the South-West, follows two estranged sisters living abroad who mistakenly believe their father is dying after receiving a cryptic text message from their mother, prompting them to rush home for one last family Christmas.

Kassim wrote the script with Gooneratne, with the pair also set to star in the film. The production team also includes producers Leanne Tonkes, Melissa Russo, and Mike Cowap.

Designed to uncover talented Western Australian filmmaking teams with a distinctive vision, the West Coast Visions funding package includes $1 million from Screenwest, via grant funding from Lotterywest and the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport, with Screen Australia pre-committing a further $500,000 in equity.

Murray said being named a West Coast Visions recipient was a massive honour.

“As a director from WA, I’m proud to be telling a story rooted in where I’m from, with the kind of bold, personal filmmaking this initiative champions,” she said.

“West Coast Visions is a game-changer for Prawn Curry Christmas. It gives us the resources and creative freedom to make the film the way it was meant to be made – character-driven, culturally specific, and unapologetically fun. It means we can support WA crew and talent, shoot on location, and bring this unique, proudly local story to life with real production value.

Kassim said she was pleased for the opportunity to create “the kind of joyful, multicultural comedy that reflects a vibrant side of Western Australia not often seen on screen.”

She added that the team hopes the film will make a lot of people “feel truly seen — maybe for the first time — in an Aussie film.”

“It’s full of heart, colour, and big laughs, and we hope it will make a lot of people feel truly seen — maybe for the first time — in an Aussie film.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said she was looking forward to seeing the Prawn Curry Christmas team bring their creative vision to fruition.

“West Coast Visions is our anchor development program and has served as a career launchpad for many Western Australian filmmakers,” she said.

Screen Australia director of narrative content Louise Gough described Prawn Curry Christmas as a “Christmas cracker of a story” with “laughs, heart and a messy joyous family at its core”.

Prawn Curry Christmas is slated to go into production in 2026.