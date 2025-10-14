‘Prime Minister’ (Trailer)

Lindsay Utz and Michelle Walshe’s documentary portrait of Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister, will land in Australian cinemas November 6 via Rialto Distribution.

The film, which won audience awards at both Sundance and Sydney Film Festival, has grossed more than $NZ800K across the ditch since it released there September 25. It also achieved the largest opening for a local documentary since 2018 ($420K after its first week in release including previews).

Produced by Clarke Gayford, former TV presenter and Ardern’s partner, the doco is built around intimate home videos Gayford filmed from 2017, when she took office, through to her resignation in 2023.

Elected Prime Minister at just 37, Ardern was the youngest Prime Minister in New Zealand’s history, the youngest national leader in the world at that time, and only the third woman to hold the role. Just days before the election results were confirmed, Ardern discovered she was pregnant, later giving birth to a daughter and becoming only the second elected world leader in history to give birth while in office, following Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto.

The documentary also explores Ardern’s response to the Christchurch terror attack, the White Island volcanic eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic.