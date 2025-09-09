Prime Video inks deals with Sony Pictures, Roadshow Films

Prime Video has signed multi-year agreements with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Roadshow Films, giving it exclusive Pay-1 streaming rights to their theatrical slates in Australia.

The deals, which began in August, make Prime Video the first streaming home for Sony and Roadshow titles following cinema and home entertainment windows. The agreement with Sony is new, while Roadshow’s deal renews a partnership that began in July last year.

Prime Video customers will have access to Sony films such as 28 Years Later, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Karate Kid: Legends, Caught Stealing, the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer and local horror Bring Her Back. From Roadshow, the offering includes In the Grey, Conclave, Fall, The Monkey, Den of Thieves 2 and local film Addition, directed by Marcelle Lunam and produced by Made Up Stories.

“By securing exclusive first streaming rights to films from Sony Pictures and Roadshow, we ensure Prime members get first access to stream these movies after their theatrical runs and digital rental windows,” said Prime Video head of content strategy and content acquisition for Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Tyler Bern.

“This delivers more choice, more convenience, and incredible value for customers. Combined with premium content from Amazon MGM Studios, including our MGM theatrical slate, these deals ensure Australian movie lovers always have something exciting to stream.”

Sony Pictures Television senior vice president, distribution, APAC Adam Herr said: “Over the coming years, we have an exciting slate of theatrical films featuring some of the most iconic talent, directors and IP in Hollywood, and we can’t wait for audiences in Australia to enjoy them on Prime Video.”

Roadshow Films director acquisitions, television and home entertainment, Will Meiklejohn said the company was thrilled to extend its partnership with Prime Video.

.“This agreement cements Prime Video as the home for the extraordinary films we’ve championed on the big screen, from powerful Australian stories to internationally loved blockbusters,” he said.

“It’s a natural evolution of our strong relationship with Prime Video and our shared commitment to delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences to audiences across the country.”