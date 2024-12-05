Prime Video launches Apple TV+ as add-on subscription

Prime Video has incorporated another platform as an add-on to its service, with Apple TV+ now available to subscribers in Australia, Canada, and the UK.

For a price of $12.99/month, Australian members will have access to titles including Severance, Bad Sisters, Silo, Slow Horses, Morning Wars, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, Wolfs, andThe Instigators, as well as Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

It comes after Prime Video welcomed Sony-owned anime streaming service Crunchyroll to its add-on subscriptions stable in October.

Prime Video’s head of marketplace for Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, Daniel Slepak, said the service now offers over 22 additional streaming subscriptions in Australia.

“The addition of Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films and events will no doubt delight our customers and unlock even more content all with the convenience of one app with one password,” he said.

Apple’s SVP of services Eddy Cue said the company was pleased to extend the audience for Apple TV+ and its “award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers”.

“Viewers in the U.S. have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia,” he said.

Prime members can subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable is required.