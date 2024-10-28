Prime Video launches Crunchyroll add-on subscription for Australian customers

Amazon Prime Video has welcomed Sony-owned anime streaming service Crunchyroll to its stable of add-on subscriptions in Australia.

Prime members can now select from two Crunchyroll monthly memberships – Fan ($10.99) or Mega Fan ($13.99) – that offer access to the entire Crunchyroll library ad-free while enjoying new episodes shortly after their release in Japan. At launch, Mega Fan subscribers will be able to download titles for offline viewing.

Known for housing such titles as My Hero Academia, Wistoria: Wand and Sword, and Tower of God, Crunchyroll boasts the world’s largest streaming catalogue of anime, with 24,000 hours, 46,000 episodes, and more than 1,300 series and films. October highlights for the service include Dragon Ball DAIMA, BLUE LOCK Season 2, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2, and Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Season 3.

According to the company’s latest quarterly earnings report, Crunchyroll now has more than 15 million paid subscribers.

It marks the 21st add-on subscription available to Australian customers and comes a year after the two companies announced a global agreement that began with the service being made available as an add-on to members in the US, UK, Canada, and Sweden.

“Anime is hugely popular among Australians, and Prime Video is proud to continue to expand its unparalleled collection of premium entertainment with the introduction of Crunchyroll as an add-on subscription option,” Prime Video Canada, Australia and New Zealand head of marketplace Daniel Slepak said.

“Prime Video obsesses over providing customers with the best possible content offering in one single destination, and we are delighted to welcome Crunchyroll to our growing list of subscriptions in Australia.”

Crunchyroll emerging business EVP Terry Li said the expansion of the Prime Video partnership opened the door for more fans worldwide to “dive into the thrilling worlds of anime”.

“With so many incredible series waiting to be discovered, now is the perfect time to get lost in the endless adventures anime has to offer on Crunchyroll,” he said.