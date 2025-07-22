Prime Video orders AFL docuseries from Box To Box, GoodThing Productions

Prime Video will commence filming this week on an AFL-focused docuseries with Formula 1: Drive to Survive producers Box To Box Films and GoodThing Productions.

As per the announcement, the series will show a character-driven snapshot of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, providing an inside look as it unfolds and immersing viewers in the competition.

The Untitled AFL Docuseries from Amazon MGM Studios is being executive produced by Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Hillary Olsen, Nick Batzias, and Charlotte Wheaton. Further news regarding storylines, player and team castings will be announced shortly.

It’s not the first time Prime Video has shone a factual spotlight on the league, having previously commissioned Jam TV’s Making Their Mark, Screentime’s Kick Like Tayla, and EQ Media’s Warriors On The Field.

The sport has also been the focus of Disney+ series Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW and Stan’s Show Me the Money.

Prime Video ANZ head of content Alexandra Gilbert said the streamer was excited to give audiences “insider access to the moments and personalities that make the AFL so special”.

“By collaborating with storytelling experts Box To Box, we’re committed to bringing fans authentic, behind-the-scenes moments that they’ve never experienced before, while helping to share Australia’s beloved sport with viewers worldwide.”

Batzias also expressed his enthusiasm at collaborating with the London-based company on the project.

“The Box to Box track record demonstrates their expertise in delivering high-end sports-related factual entertainment and as such, GoodThing is thrilled to be partnering with them on this project with Amazon and the AFL,” he told IF.

It comes after Box to Box was again recognised in Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized category at this year’s Sports Emmy Awards for Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which takes viewers behind the scenes to offer insight into how drivers and teams prepare for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The seventh season premiered on Netflix in March.

Box to Box Films co-founder Paul Martin said the AFL stood out to the company as “rich terrain for storytelling potential”.

“The world of Aussie Rules has everything we look for in our shows — intensity, big personalities, massive stakes, and stories that hit hard on and off the field,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences around the globe into the heart of such a tenaciously competitive league.”