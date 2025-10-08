Prime Video’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ spin-off ‘Kaleb: Down Under’ to begin filming in Australia

Prime Video has announced a spin-off of the UK documentary series Clarkson’s Farm that will shoot in the Australian Outback.

Produced by Banijay UK company Dragonfly, Kaleb: Down Under (w/t) follows Kaleb Cooper, a farming contractor with a self-proclaimed “borderline unhealthy obsession with Chipping Norton,” as he embarks on his first solo trip to one of the world’s biggest farming markets.

Filming will begin in the coming weeks on the four-episode series, in which Cooper will meet his Australian peers and immerse himself in the local culture while exploring how farmers operate in the Australian environment, taking on new challenges that are a world away from his familiar routines in Chipping Norton.

With aspirations to grow his business, Cooper is set to experience farming at a scale he’s never encountered before —stretching thousands of acres across Australia’s vast landscape.

“I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia here I come,” he said.

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

Cooper has appeared in series 1-4 of Clarkson’s Farm and will return for season five when it lands on Prime Video next year.

Amazon MGM Studios head of Northern Europe originals, Tara Erer, said the company was proud to bring the next chapter of Cooper’s journey to Prime Video.

“Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm,” she said.

“Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale.”