Princess Pictures appoints Katie Shortland commercial director

Princess Pictures has continued to bolster its ranks, welcoming Katie Shortland in the newly created role of commercial director.

Shortland joins the company from CJZ, where she spent more than 14 years as head of affairs and business strategy. She has also held senior roles in business affairs and legal departments of independent production companies, including The Wiggles and Flying Bark Productions, and is the co-owner of RaRa ramen bars in Sydney.

Her appointment follows that of screen executive Christopher Casanova, who joined Princess Pictures as head of content earlier this year.

Shortland said she was “incredibly excited” to join an established production company that was “ready, willing, and able to keep evolving and adapting to the industry”.

“The entire team at Princess Pictures, under the leadership of Laura and Emma, strive for unique storytelling and have delivered for more than 20 years,” she said.

“I cannot wait to join the team in Melbourne and contribute to Princess Pictures’ ongoing success.”

Since 2021, Princess Pictures has launched Princess Bento Studio, a joint venture with Bento Box Entertainment, and acquired Irish animation studio Boulder Media from Hasbro in 2022.

The company has sought to expand its production footprint in 2024, producing Michael Shanks’ live-action horror Together, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, alongside Picturestart, Tango, and 1.21.

Managing director Emma Fitzsimons said Shortland’s appointment came at an “exciting, boundary-pushing time”.

“We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Katie, who brings so much experience and ambition to the Princess team,” she said.