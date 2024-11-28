PRISM reflections: What does the industry really think of AI? (Part 1)

Film
Screen Producers Australia's PRISM event (Image: @brewcasa)

Two weeks before the government released its recommendations on adopting artificial intelligence (AI), representatives and thought leaders from various factions of Australia’s creative industries were literally offered a seat at the table to discuss the sector’s approach to technology.

The disruption of AI to the screen industry drew comparisons to everything from the impact of Ub...