PRISM reflections: What does the industry really think of AI (Part 2)

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·
From left are Simon Longstaff, J.J. Fiasson, Grainne Brunsdon and Claire Pullen (image: @brewcasa)

The second part of IF’s exclusive coverage from Screen Producers Australia’s AI PRISM forum last month features insights from the third and final discussion, ‘Who shares in the benefits?’, led by Screen Australia chief operating officer Grainne Brunsdon, Leonardo.ai CEO J.J. Fiasson, and Australian Writers’ Guild executive director Claire Pullen.

The discussion, conducted under Chatham House Rules, was moderated by Ethics Centre executive director Simon Longstaff.

I...