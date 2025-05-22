Thanks to Screenwest
‘Producers are getting their heads around it’: Do screen projects need to leverage social media creators more?

From left are Julie Eckersley, Lachlan Macfarlane, Austin Macfarlane, Michelle Melky, and Alyce Adams.

It’s becoming a perennial question in the screen industry – how important are social media followers in choosing collaborators?

The rise of the creator economy, coupled with the increasing need for projects to carry an in-built audience, has led to YouTube and social media stars transitioning to more traditional mediums in the past couple of years.

Whether it be YouTuber MrBeast striking a $US100 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios to produce reality streaming series Beast Games, or TikTok star Benito S...