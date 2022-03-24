The Australian Feature Film Summit (AFFS) today unveiled the program and first round of speakers for its in-person portion in May.

Held on the final day of the Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) at Sydney’s Event Cinemas, the conference will build on the discussion and participant feedback from the virtual first stage attended by 440 people in October. It will focus in on the steps the screen industry can take in doing business for Australian feature films going forward, including capturing audience data, building audiences and incentivising success.

Program highlights include a business case study of The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson with writer, director, and co-producer Leah Purcell and producer Bain Stewart. Moderated by Sandy George, the duo will talk about how their creative process and business strategy combined over a number of years to deliver investors, audiences, and an award-winning film. A full list of speakers will be announced in April.

The May event will also include the Road Test Pitch Forum, which is designed to provide creatives with insight on how exhibitors, small and large, select and program films for their specific audiences.

The panel of exhibitors consists of Hoyts Group general manager of programming Michelle Gater, Palace Cinemas head of marketing Alex Moir, Event Cinemas content general manager Claire Gandy, Luna Palace Cinemas managing director Ingrid Van Den Berghe, Brisbane and Gold Coast International Film Festival program manager Sasha Close, and Majestic Cinemas chief executive for QLD and NSW Kieren Dell.

A shortlist of 10 producers will pitch their early-stage feature film ideas to the panel before receiving five minutes in-session feedback on their pitch.

The Road Test Pitch Forum is being delivered with the Compton School and is being supported by Screen Australia and all state screen agencies.

Summit director Sue Maslin said she was keen to witness the development of conversations between creatives and exhibitors.

“The selected films cover a broad range of genres,” she said.

“Not only will creatives hear feedback from the panelists, but all AIMC members in the audience will be surveyed for their response.”

“Added to this, exhibitors will be exposed to how (and why) filmmakers develop particular ideas for the big screen.

The Australian Feature Film Summit (AFFS) in-person event will be held Thursday, May 12 at Event Cinemas George Street, Sydney from 8.30am – 6:00pm (AEST).