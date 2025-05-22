Projects announced for VicScreen, MIFF and AFL’s Footy Shorts initiative

VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival, and the AFL have announced the five short film projects for the Footy Shorts initiative.

Grace Cardona and Paige Cardona’s Breaking The Line, Kynan Clarke and Isabel Dilena’s Bush Boots, Ramas McRae and Adam Bigum’s Eye of the Game, Danielle Baynes and Lachlan Baynes’ House Divided, and Alexandra Walton and Producers Theo McMahon and Fraser Pemberton’s No Prior Opportunity will go into production this month. Each of the teams will receive professional development from industry mentors, a $20,000 production budget, and access to the AFL’s prized footage archive and support in accessing its clubs.

The five Footy Shorts films will have a gala world premiere screening at MIFF and will also be available Australia-wide through MIFF Online – streaming via ACMI Cinema 3.

The films will also be available digitally across all AFL platforms, including AFL.com.au and the AFL app.

MIFF Artistic Director Al Cossar said the festival was excited to be launching new docs on the game that Melburnians hold dear from a range of exciting emerging filmmakers.

“The five teams selected are set to share stories that range from the celebrated to the unseen – from elite players to those making their name on the field, to die-hard fans and intra-family rivalries – that will bring forward the meaning of footy, through film, to Melbourne audiences.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the collaboration between her agency, MIFF, and AFL would unearth the next generation of factual filmmakers ready to take on the world.

“The depth of filmmaking talent in Victoria is extraordinary. In fact, the quality of the submissions was so high that VicScreen increased its support for the initiative, funding five projects instead of the originally planned four,” she said.

The five selected projects are as follows:

Breaking The Line by director/editor Grace Cardona and producer/writer Paige Cardona

Synopsis: Breaking the Line tells the powerful story of Peta Searle whose resilience and leadership transformed women’s footy and made her the first woman to coach in the AFL.

Bush Boots by producer/director/writers Kynan Clarke and Isabel Dilena

Synopsis: In Mooroopna, boots hit the dirt long before they hit the big stage. Bush Boots honours the Indigenous footy kids and the community role models guiding them- on and off the field.

Eye of the Game by director/writer Ramas McRae and producer Adam Bigum

Synopsis: A profoundly Deaf Australian Rules footballer defies expectations by using his unique visual skills to excel in a traditionally auditory sport, proving that passion and skill transcend spoken barriers.

House Divided by director/writer Danielle Baynes and producer Lachlan Baynes

Synopsis: In Australian families, footy team allegiances run deep — inherited, fiercely defended, borderline sacred. But what happens when someone switches teams? House Divided is a warm and witty personal tale of loyalty and rebellion.

No Prior Opportunity by director Alexandra Walton and producers Theo McMahon and Fraser Pemberton

Synopsis: Rhys Gilday, a man on the autism spectrum, and his obsession with AFL umpires shine a spotlight on the game’s most misunderstood figures. No Prior Opportunity is a heartwarming, funny, and powerful tribute to passion, exclusion, and resilience on the fringes of fandom.