Protagonist Pictures boards Nicholas Clifford’s ‘One More Shot’, starring Emily Browning

Protagonist Pictures will launch Stan Original rom-com One More Shot for international sales at this year’s European Film Market, with production having now wrapped in Victoria.

Directed by Nicholas Clifford, the story picks up on New Year’s Eve 1999 with Minnie, played by Emily Browning, who discovers a bottle of time-travelling tequila. Each shot takes her back to the start of the night, giving her a bottle’s worth of chances to change the course of the evening and make her ex-boyfriend Joe fall back in love with her before the stroke of midnight.

Browning is joined in the cast by Aisha Dee, Sean Keenan, Pallavi Sharda, and Ashley Zukerman.

Alice Foulcher and Gregory Erdstein wrote the script, with Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias producing for GoodThing Productions, alongside Truce Films’ Jim Wright and Elise Trenorden.

The film was backed by a major production investment from Screen Australia and was produced in association with VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Abstar Productions, Heathcote Wright, and Madman Entertainment.

It will have its international premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival later this year before being released theatrically through Madman Entertainment, and then heading to Stan. Madman will also handle distribution in New Zealand.

Clifford, known for satirical office comedy Monologue, said making One More Shot had been an “unforgettable journey”.

“I’m grateful to Emily Browning and all the incredibly talented cast and crew who brought the film to life,” he said.

“I’m also grateful to Protagonist Pictures for their support and insight. It’s been a true collaboration, and I can’t wait to share this film with audiences around the world. It’s party time.”

Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop expected audiences to fall in love with Browning’s Minnie.

“With its ingenious time-loop twist and raucous take on the traditional rom-com, One More Shot is a wild ride,” he said.

“Emily Browning shines – blending heart and humor as her increasingly desperate attempts to change the future end in hilarious disaster.”

The 2025 European Film Market takes place February 13-19.