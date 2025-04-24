‘Pure Scum’ (Teaser)

Indie feature Pure Scum will make its world premiere next week as part of Fantastic Film Festival Australia, with screenings in both Melbourne and Sydney.

The feature debut of writer/director Gideon Aroni, the Melbourne-shot thriller follows two private schoolboys as they escape into the CBD after a drug-fuelled car crash.

Will Hutchens and Nikita Chronis lead the cast, and will attend the premiere with Aroni at Hawthorn’s Lido Cinemas May 1.

Pure Scum was produced by Melbourne production companies Off Kilter and Midnight Toast. Producers include Aroni, Leigh Schilling, Amelia Nemet, Chloe Doumanis and Angela Lopez, with executive producer Shaun Miller and associate producer Paul Moder.

The crew included DOP Jackson Hayat, production designer Milla Pearl Sievers, lead hair and makeup artist Bron Morrison, editor Howard Aitken and composer Dylan Reid.

Following on from the premiere screening May 1, additional screenings of Pure Scum will be held at the Lido May 13 and at Sydney’s Ritz Cinemas May 8 and 13.