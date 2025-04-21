Que Minh Luu to depart Netflix ANZ

Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu has stepped down from her role at the streamer.

Luu has worked at Netflix for five years, steering Australian originals such as Heartbreak High, Boy Swallows Universe, Apple Cider Vinegar, Wellmania, Byron Baes and Territory. Other upcoming commissions include The Survivors and Son Of A Donkey.

She was the first content-focused hire for Netflix in this territory, employed a year after the service first set up a local office.

While stepping down from the director of content role, Luu will continue to serve as a creative consultant for Netflix exclusively for a period of time.

IF understands Luu’s role will be replaced, however it is yet to be advertised. The local content team continues to expand, with the streamer currently advertising for a new content manager position.

“I’m incredibly proud of the past five years setting up the team and slate and commissioning award-winning and loved shows,” Luu said in a statement.

“It’s been a privilege to help shape what Australian stories on Netflix could be.”

Netflix APAC (ex-India) VP content Minyoung Kim said Luu was a talented creative, and it was “enormously grateful” for the work she had done in launching the ANZ content team.

“We wish Que every success for the future, and are pleased we’ll be able to continue working with her on our ANZ slate as a creative consultant as we continue with an exciting local storytelling journey,” she said.

Prior to joining Netflix, Luu was an executive producer at the ABC for three and a half years, and worked in development at Matchbox Pictures. In her early career she worked as an editor, and across radio and podcasting.