Quick Takes 44-hour Short Film Competition hits Newcastle

Novocastrians will be able to test their filmmaking skills against the clock this month with the inaugural Quick Takes 44-hour short film competition.

Running from July 25 to July 27, the contest will consist of teams receiving a mystery prompt on Friday night, after which they have 44 hours to write, shoot, and deliver a finished short film.

Entry is free, with all experience levels and backgrounds welcome.

Finalists will be celebrated on the big screen at the Quick Takes showcase and party on Sunday, July 27, at Newcastle Comedy Club as part of the Newcastle Comedy Festival, which is presenting the challenge alongside Newcastle Film School, with sponsorship from FilmInk.

The prize pool includes tickets to The Naked Gun reboot, ClubInk memberships, Newcastle Film School scholarship, a half-day colour grade and sound mix for your next project, tickets to the the 2026 Newcastle Comedy Festival Gala, a four-hour session in a professional podcast studio, and a $200 Newcastle Comedy Club voucher, with more to be announced soon.

The challenge is believed to be the first of its kind in the region since The Shootout 24-hour filmmaking festival, for which contestants were required to make a film less than 7 minutes long in just 24 hours without editing. After starting in 1999, the competition ran for more than 10 years.

Click here for more information about the Quick Takes Film Challenge, including how to sign up.