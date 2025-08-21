Quirky Wars director reported to ASIC over potential offences

Producer Carmel Imrie has been reported to the corporate watchdog in her position as company director of production company Quirky Wars, following a report suggesting the company traded while insolvent.

David Michael Stimpson, of specialist accounting and advisory firm SV Partners, was appointed as administrator of the company last month, after it entered voluntary administration.

In a report to company’s creditors this week, seen by IF, a preliminary investigation from SV Partners found that Quirky Wars was likely trading while insolvent since at least June 30, 2024, when – concluding the “1st financial quarter after USA release” of Luke Sparke’s Bring Him To Me – it became liable to repay approximately $3.9 million in loans to external investors.

At the same time, the administrator notes the company had no assured means to raise the necessary funds to meet that liability, although it has stated that the dollar value of the insolvent trading claim is likely to be minimal.

Imrie now faces an ASIC report, after the administrator identified that several offences may have been committed under the Corporations Act, including a failure to prevent insolvent trading and a failure to act with a proper degree of care and diligence.

Imrie denies committing any offences, and IF is not suggesting she committed the offences.

Beyond the insolvent trading allegations, the administrator’s report identified two Production Services Agreements (PSAs) with Sparke Films Pty Ltd for the production of two films, Bring Him to Me and Scurry, that it described as “plainly nonsensical and uncommercial.”

According to the report, under the agreements, Quirky Wars was obligated to pay all production costs but had no contractual right to share in any revenue from the film’s distribution. The company was only entitled to a discretionary reimbursement from Sparke Films, which amounted to $192,046.60. This was in addition to the QAPE offsets.

Scurry, which filmed at Sparke Studios across August and September 2023, was due to be released theatrically in Australia via Umbrella Entertainment, but the distributor has since confirmed they are no longer involved in the project.

Carly Sparke, a producer on Scurry, previously told IF that the voluntary administration would not impact any film besides Bring Him to Me. A representative for the Sparkes clarified this week that the omission of Scurry was an oversight, adding that the film remains on track to be released this year.

The report notes that a liquidator may seek to pursue two options to pursue recovery from Sparke Films – a quantum meruit claim (for “the amount deserved”) to recover the net proceeds received by Sparke Films, estimated at $291,239.84; or an alternative claim arguing that Sparke Films was implicitly obligated to fund 100 per cent of the production costs, estimated at $3,637,500.05.

However, the administrator’s searches have not identified any significant assets held by Sparke Films, suggesting that even a successful judgment might not result in any meaningful recovery for creditors.

The report also identified over $677,000 in payments to another related party, Let It Be Entertainment Pty Ltd, recorded as production expenses. According to the administrator, its commerciality remains unexplained, and the director has been asked for an explanation of the nature and commerciality of the transactions.

Additionally, the administrator found that three general security interests granted to related parties in July 2025 were “clearly void against a Liquidator” because the company received no commercial benefit from them.

A proposal to creditors for the company to execute a Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) was submitted by the director on August 18. The deed fund would comprise the QAPE rebate and “all net revenue, meaning the revenue received by Sparke Films, derived or generated from the distribution of the BHTM and Scurry, less associated distribution costs and reasonable operating expenses incurred by the director of Sparke Films Pty Ltd, as accepted by the deed administrator as reasonable and necessary”.

The second meeting of creditors has been scheduled for 2pm on August 26 in Brisbane.