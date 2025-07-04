‘Quotas may not be relevant in 10 years’: Doug Shapiro on the next great disruption coming to media

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·
(Image: iStock)

Whereas the past two decades were defined by content distribution disruption, the next decade will be characterised by content creation disruption.

That’s the view of the strategist and media analyst Doug Shapiro, who phoned into last week’s AFTRS Digital Futures Summit from New York to discuss the evolving trends of the screen and media landscape.

The structural changes to the sector are a subject Shapiro explores frequently as the author of Substack The Mediator