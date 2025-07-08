Rachel Perkins, Kim Williams among final new additions to Future Vision

Next week’s Future Vision Summit has unveiled nearly 20 new additions to its invite-only industry sessions, including filmmaker Rachel Perkins and ABC chair Kim Williams.

Perkins and Williams will appear in a session titled Creative Leadership: In Conversation on Tuesday, July 15, exploring key questions around resilience, market understanding, the evolution of Australia’s storytelling legacy, and how we can inspire new leaders. See-Saw Films co-founder Emile Sherman will moderate the discussion.

The following day, artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth, filmmaker Amiel Courtin-Wilson, previously announced international guest Sally Wainwright, and moderator Mary Coustas are set to delve into the emotional and artistic courage it takes to break new ground in screen storytelling as part of a session titled Staying Bold: The Courage to Create.

Director David Michôd and producer Liz Watts will join Asher Keddie, Imogen Banks, and Bruna Papandrea for the Fireside Chat on the open-access day on July 14, which includes in-depth conversations with international guests Richard Gadd (moderated by Tony Ayres), Wainwright (moderated by Penny Smallacombe), and Soo Hugh (moderated by Corrie Chen).

There will also be contributions from creators Belinda Chayko, Elise McCredie, Jacquelin Perske, Mithila Gupta, Marieke Hardy, Peter Mattessi, and Warren Clarke, as well as producers Amanda Higgs, Helen Bowden, Jo Werner, Jude Troy, and Rosemary Blight, executive producer Kevin Whyte, and director Cherie Nowlan.

Presented by Australians in Film (AiF), in association with partners Screen Australia and VicScreen, the sophomore edition has the theme of ‘Optimism’.

Lynette Wallworth

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie told IF that feedback from last year’s inaugural event had informed this year’s approach.

“Last year was our first year, so we went into it with an open mind and really wanted to engage with the sector and what was happening down here,” he said.

“There was some feedback that there was too much repetition in terms of subjects and speakers, so we’ve created a very different structure this year, which is very exciting.”

He said the ever-growing role of relationships and collaboration in the current climate meant it made sense to start off with the open-access day this time around.

“We felt it was appropriate for everyone to come together on the first day and discuss what is pressing from a creative point of view.

“Future Vision is all about the ideation of the creative development of our stories.

Co-chairs Tony Ayres and Bruna Papandrea said this year’s event would bring together “some of the most exciting and thought-provoking thinkers and creative artists currently working around the world and in Australia”.

“We are honored they are making the time to provide inspiration for new creative and business practices – and to advance the craft of storytelling so Australian stories can be enjoyed across the globe,” they said.

Future Vision will be held July 14-16 at ACMI in Melbourne with support from The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand, Netflix and Stan. Tickets are available here for the open day.