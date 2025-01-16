Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place set to reopen after sale

New Zealand’s Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place is set to reopen for the first time since 2019 after Prime Property Group bought the facility for $NZ38 million.

Reading will now revitalise the fit-out of the top-floor cinema under a long-term lease deal after it closed the complex six years ago amid concerns it would not withstand a substantial earthquake.

Prime Property Group CEO Eyal Aharoni said the site would be transformed into a dynamic mixed-use cinema and retail destination that ...