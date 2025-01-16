Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place set to reopen after sale

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Zealand’s Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place is set to reopen for the first time since 2019 after Prime Property Group bought the facility for $NZ38 million.

Reading will now revitalise the fit-out of the top-floor cinema under a long-term lease deal after it closed the complex six years ago amid concerns it would not withstand a substantial earthquake.

Prime Property Group CEO Eyal Aharoni said the site would be transformed into a dynamic mixed-use cinema and retail destination that ...