Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place set to reopen after sale

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
New Zealand’s Reading Cinema complex in Wellington’s Courtenay Place is set to reopen for the first time since 2019 after Prime Property Group bought the facility for $NZ38 million.
Reading will now revitalise the fit-out of the top-floor cinema under a long-term lease deal after it closed the complex six years ago amid concerns it would not withstand a substantial earthquake.
Prime Property Group CEO Eyal Aharoni said the site would be transformed into a dynamic mixed-use cinema and retail destination that ...