Reading Cinemas posts highest quarterly revenue since 2019 on back of ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

ExhibitionNews
Reading International’s Australian cinema revenue rose to $US24.7 million in the third quarter thanks to the box office success of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as Twisters, Despicable Me 4, Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice, and It Ends with Us.

It was a record third quarter and the strongest overall quarter since 2019 – a welcome reprieve after a lacklustre first half. A lack of blockbuster films following the 2023 US industrial action has continued...