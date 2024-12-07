Reading Cinemas posts record November box office and single day performance

Reading Cinemas posted record single-day box office performance and food and beverage revenue in November as audiences flocked to Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II.

The Saturday, November 30 record also helped Reading’s Australian cinemas to post their highest ever November box office, the cinema and real estate company said at its annual general meeting.

The success of Moana 2, Wic...