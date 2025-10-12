‘Reckless’ (Trailer)

SBS and NITV’s comic thriller Reckless, starring Tasma Walton and Hunter Page-Lochard as feuding siblings who cover up an accidental hit and run, will premiere November 12.

Written by Kodie Bedford and Stuart Page, the four-part BBC Studios Productions Australia series, set in Fremantle, is an adaptation of the Scottish mystery thriller Guilt.

The cast also includes Jessica De Gouw, Clarence Ryan, Jane Harber, Tracy Mann, Duncan Fellows, Perry Mooney, Kelton Pell, Matthew Dyktynski, Paul Tassone, Peter Rowsthorn, Steve Le Marquand and Maddie Young.

Directed by Beck Cole, Reckless is produced by Andy Walker and executive produced by Kylie Washington and Kodie Bedford, with co-executive producers Megan Palinkas and Cole, and Fiona McConaghy serving as co-producer.

Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive, Screen Australia’s First Nations Department and SBS/NITV provided major production investment, in association with Screen NSW.

Reckless premieres on SBS, NITV and SBS On Demand on Wednesday November 12 at 8:30pm.