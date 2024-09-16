‘Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution’ (Trailer)

In Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution, journalist Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of Guvera, an Aussie start-up that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery.

Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage and photographs, and archive and dramatic reenactments, the 2 x 1-hour docuseries charts the spectacular rise and fall of the venture, nicknamed the “iTunes Killer”, which once had A-list superstars like Alice Cooper and Mos Def lining up behind it with one mission: to destroy internet piracy.

Fennell, who also produces the series, is joined by iconic Australian musician Ben Lee as they take a nostalgic trip to the 90s, the golden age before piracy threatened to take down the multi-billion-dollar music industry.

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution premieres at 8.35pm on Tuesday, October 15 on SBS and SBS On Demand.