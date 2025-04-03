RED to debut V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon Z mount

RED is set to premiere the RED V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon Z Mounts on the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show floor in Las Vegas, which kicks off tomorrow.

RED’s V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT features low-light performance, dynamic range, resolution, high frame rates, and an 8K VV global shutter large-format sensor. RED’s KOMODO-X Z MOUNT features a 6K S35 global shutter sensor and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P.

The Nikon Z Mount enables lens designs with higher sharpness and aberration control. The Z lens delivers low-light performance, as well as autofocus performance on both the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras. Nikon acquired RED early last year.

At NAB, RED will also showcase its Cine-Broadcast Module, which is now available for productions worldwide. Compatible with V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X] and standard V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems, the module supports live broadcasting of up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) via 12G-SDI and IP broadcasting compliant with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed. It features a LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector linked to a rack-mountable 2U full rack or 4U half rack base station. The module further expands workflows with advanced slow motion, AI/ML enhancements, and real-time 8K 120FPS R3D streaming through the RED Connect license-enabled feature.

RED’s demo at NAB will also feature the new advanced Broadcast Color pipeline, which enables live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allows for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera colour matching using traditional broadcast controls. This latest functionality, which comes in a firmware update for V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR cameras, utilises industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real time over IP while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata.

RED will also present a newly available integration with EVS’ XT-VIA live production server, which allows broadcasters to enhance workflows with up to 4x super-slow-motion at 4K and 8x at 1080p, while simultaneously delivering two baseband channels through the RED Cine-Broadcast Module. This capability is powered by RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature, which enables IP live streaming of R3Ds and unlocks advanced workflows, including real-time AI/ML augmentation and live-to-headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds. These advanced workflows are capable due to a close integration with NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU and NVIDIA L40S GPU for real-time image processing.

Those attending NAB will also have the opportunity to see the latest RED Digital Cinema and Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) bundled offering, which includes the RED KOMODO-X and the MRMC SR-1 with power zoom lens.