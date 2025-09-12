RED unveils V-RAPTOR XE

RED Digital Cinema is unveiling the new V-RAPTOR XE at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam this week.

The newest addition to the Z Cinema camera lineup, the V-RAPTOR XE is a streamlined version of the V-RAPTOR [X], offering improved boot time as well as new sensor optimisation for more efficient use of power.

The new camera retains RED’s 8K large-format (VV) global shutter sensor from V-RAPTOR [X] series, and is aimed at independent creators looking for a large-format, cinema-grade camera at a more accessible price point.

“The V-RAPTOR XE offers a versatile and efficient option for filmmakers shooting in large format—without having to sacrifice the core image quality that defines our reputation for excellence,” said RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi.

“This camera is ideal for indie filmmakers, documentarians, commercial shooters and storytellers who require cinema-grade visuals without the need for every advanced feature found in a fully loaded model. As the filmmaking landscape continues to evolve, the V-RAPTOR XE camera will extend the power of RED even further.”

V-RAPTOR XE owners who later want to expand to the V-RAPTOR [X] feature set will be able to have their XE camera fully upgraded.

“RED remains committed to developing a robust lineup of advanced, high-quality, and reliable cinema cameras—and to making them broadly accessible to filmmakers at every level,” added Oishi.

The V-RAPTOR XE is will be priced at $US14,995 and will begin shipping in October. RED is offering KOMODO and KOMODO-X camera owners a trade-in deal, providing credit toward the purchase of the new V-RAPTOR XE or V-RAPTOR [X] camera or kit.

Key features of the V-RAPTOR XE include: